Foreclosure fraud victims who come forward eligible for state aid

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller is handing out $60,000 to 70 victims of foreclosure fraud.

The money comes from the state’s new Consumer Protection Assistance Fund. Zoeller said Thursday the money will go to fraud victims who help his office file legal actions against businesses accused of predatory practices.

Zoeller says that in the middle of the home foreclosure crisis many Hoosiers fell victim to companies offering to bail them out that instead took their money without saving their homes.

The consumer fund was approved during the 2011 legislative session. Zoeller said it was necessary because fraud victims who win judgments against companies often do not receive compensation. He says the money should help other victims come forward.