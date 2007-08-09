Fight over tuition for immigrants derails major state education legislation

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana senators fearing a backlash
from conservatives are scuttling an expansive education proposal after it
was amended to grant in-state tuition to illegal immigrants already
enrolled in state schools.
Lawmakers
banned illegal immigrants from qualifying for in-state tuition last year
as part of a tougher immigration law. But Republican Sen. Jean Leising of
Oldsburg amended a massive education bill this year to grandfather in
those who enrolled in universities before July 2011.
The Senate was
poised to approve the exemption as part of an education package that also
called for expanding criminal background checks, mandating cursive writing
instruction and dealing with gang activity in schools.
But a
last-minute lobbying blitz from conservative activists this week prompted
the education measure's Republican author to pull the bill.