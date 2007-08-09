Feds reject Indiana request for health care exemption that favors insurance companies

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana consumers who buy their own health insurance will be getting the full bang for their buck the next few years, thanks to Uncle Sam.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday rejected Indiana's bid for an exemption from rules that require insurers selling individual policies to return at least 80 percent of what they collect in premiums in paying medical bills. They can keep no more than 20 percent for business costs and profits.

The Indiana Department of Insurance wanted to allow individual carriers to return just 65 percent in medical care this year, about 69 percent next year and 72 percent in 2013.

Indiana and three other states have had requests for exemptions denied but several other states including Kentucky have won them.

