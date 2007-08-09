Feds reject Indiana request for health care exemption that favors insurance companies

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana consumers who buy their own
health insurance will be getting the full bang for their buck the next few
years, thanks to Uncle Sam.
The U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services on Monday rejected Indiana's bid
for an exemption from rules that require insurers selling individual
policies to return at least 80 percent of what they collect in premiums in
paying medical bills. They can keep no more than 20 percent for business
costs and profits.
The Indiana
Department of Insurance wanted to allow individual carriers to return just
65 percent in medical care this year, about 69 percent next year and 72
percent in 2013.
Indiana and
three other states have had requests for exemptions denied but several
other states including Kentucky have won them.
