Early flu outbreak claims lives of 7 in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS
(AP) — Seven people in Indiana have died of influenza during what is
considered one of the worst outbreaks in several years.
State health
officials say the illness is spreading across Indiana sooner than usual
this year. Respiratory epidemiologist Shawn Richards tells The
Indianapolis Star most of the flu circulating now is an H3N2 virus that
tends to be more severe than some other influenzas.
A weekly
health department report on flu activity says five of those who died were
older than 65 and two were under 18.The next report will be released
Wednesday.
Dr. Michael
McKenna tells WTHR that it's not too late for people to get flu shots.
People develop immunity about two weeks after receiving the vaccine, and
it protects against the strain that is circulating.