Derailed train cars burn overnight

LIGONIER, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say firefighters remain at the site of a
derailed freight train in northeastern Indiana, a day after two damaged cars
containing molten sulfur caught fire.
A Noble County Sheriff’s Department dispatcher said Wednesday morning that
no time had been given for when fire crews might wrap up at the site near
the town of Ligonier, about 40 miles northwest of Fort Wayne.
Sheriff Doug Harp said Tuesday that firefighters decided to let the cars
burn because water could wash the chemical into the nearby Little Elkhart
River. Harp said the fire was expected to burn until at least noon
Wednesday.
Aerial video from WSBT-TV shows more than a dozen tankers and box cars
strewn over the tracks, with several charred cars on their sides atop the
rails.