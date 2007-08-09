Derailed train cars burn overnight

LIGONIER, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say firefighters remain at the site of a derailed freight train in northeastern Indiana, a day after two damaged cars containing molten sulfur caught fire.

A Noble County Sheriff’s Department dispatcher said Wednesday morning that no time had been given for when fire crews might wrap up at the site near the town of Ligonier, about 40 miles northwest of Fort Wayne.

Sheriff Doug Harp said Tuesday that firefighters decided to let the cars burn because water could wash the chemical into the nearby Little Elkhart River. Harp said the fire was expected to burn until at least noon Wednesday.

Aerial video from WSBT-TV shows more than a dozen tankers and box cars strewn over the tracks, with several charred cars on their sides atop the rails.