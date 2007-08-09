The 54-44
roll call Wednesday by which the Indiana House voted to approve the
right-to-work bill.
Voting yes
were 54 Republicans and 0 Democrats.
Voting no
were 39 Democrats and 5 Republicans.
Republican Yes
Baird,
Behning, Borders, Bosma, Tim Brown, Burton, Cherry, Clere, Crouch,
Culver, Davis, Davisson, Dodge, Eberhart, Ellspermann, Espich, Foley,
Friend, Frizzell, Frye, Gutwein, Heaton, Heuer, Hinkle, Kirchhofer,
Knollman, Koch, Kubacki, Lehe, Lehman, Leonard, Lutz, Mahan, McClain,
McMillin, McNamara, Morris, Neese, Noe, Pond, Rhoads, Richardson, Milo
Smith, Speedy, Steuerwald, Thompson, Torr, Truitt, Turner, Ubelhor,
VanNatter, Wesco, Wolkins, Yarde
Democrats
No
Austin,
Bardon, Bartlett, Battles, Bauer, Charlie Brown, Candelaria Reardon,
Cheatham, Crawford, Day, DeLaney, Dembowski, Dobis, Dvorak, Fry,
GiaQuinta, Goodin, Grubb, Harris, Kersey, Klinker, Lawson, Moseley,
Moses, Niezgodski, Pelath, Pierce, Porter, Pryor, Reske, Riecken,
Vernon Smith, Stemler, Stevenson, Sullivan, Summers, VanDenburgh, Welch,
White
Republicans No
Bacon,
Dermody, Karickhoff, Saunders, Soliday
Those not
voting
Republican:
Messmer; Democrat: Pflum