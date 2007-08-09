INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Mitch Daniels says he would sign a
statewide smoking ban if Indiana lawmakers approve sweeping restrictions on
indoor smoking in public places.
Daniels tells the Evansville Courier & Press he would
definitely sign such a bill because “there seems to be growing momentum” for
such a ban.
State Rep. Charlie Brown plans again to sponsor legislation
in January that would prohibit indoor smoking statewide in public places.
The Gary Democrat has won House approval of a smoking ban with exemptions in
previous legislative sessions. This time he’s seeking a ban with no
exemptions.
Daniels said he hesitated initially at supporting the idea of
a statewide ban. But he said towns and cities have shown it’s possible to
enact smoking bans with significant benefits and minimal cost.