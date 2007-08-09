INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Mitch Daniels says he would sign a statewide smoking ban if Indiana lawmakers approve sweeping restrictions on indoor smoking in public places.

Daniels tells the Evansville Courier & Press he would definitely sign such a bill because “there seems to be growing momentum” for such a ban.

State Rep. Charlie Brown plans again to sponsor legislation in January that would prohibit indoor smoking statewide in public places. The Gary Democrat has won House approval of a smoking ban with exemptions in previous legislative sessions. This time he’s seeking a ban with no exemptions.