Computer outage halts BMV operations

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A computer server outage created problems at Indiana's Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches for about three hours until the problem was fixed.

BMV spokeswoman Julie Fletcher tells The Indianapolis Star the agency was unable to complete many branch or online transactions from about 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The BMV was able to handle some title and registration transactions throughout the morning despite the outage, which Fletcher says started when the bureau opened its offices.

Fletcher says the problem was caused by a server run by MorphoTrust USA, a nationwide security system provider which also serves as the bureau's digital driver's license vendor. She says MorphoTrust is investigating the problem.

Posted 7/6/2012