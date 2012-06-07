Computer outage halts BMV operations

INDIANAPOLIS
(AP) — A computer server outage created problems at Indiana's Bureau of
Motor Vehicle branches for about three hours until the problem was fixed.
BMV
spokeswoman Julie Fletcher tells The Indianapolis Star the agency was
unable to complete many branch or online transactions from about 8:30 a.m.
to 11:30 a.m. Friday.
The BMV was able
to handle some title and registration transactions throughout the morning
despite the outage, which Fletcher says started when the bureau opened its
offices.
Fletcher says
the problem was caused by a server run by MorphoTrust USA, a nationwide
security system provider which also serves as the bureau's digital driver's
license vendor. She says MorphoTrust is investigating the problem.
