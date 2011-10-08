Comcast ban on gun commercials hits Indiana gun stores

LAFAYETTE,
Ind. (AP) — A decision by Comcast Corp. to ban commercials touting
firearms and ammunition has left some Indiana gun store owners searching
for new ways to advertise their products.
Rick Oliver,
who owns the Lafayette-area gun store Haley's Lodge, said he's been told
the store's TV ads will no longer be accepted. Oliver said he's confused
by the ban but plans on shifting his television advertising budget to
radio and print since Comcast is the Lafayette-area's only local cable
provider.
"I've been
running TV ads for 30 years. But if they don't want my money, I'll take it
elsewhere," he told the Journal & Courier for a Friday story.
Oliver also
said he's stopped running TV ads for his second business, Haley's Lock,
Safe & Keys, on principle.
Chris Ellis, a
spokesman for Comcast Spotlight — Comcast's advertising sales division —
said the decision to ban such commercials was made earlier this year after
Comcast finalized its purchase of NBC Universal.
"Consistent
with long-standing NBC policies, Comcast Spotlight has decided it will not
accept new advertising for firearms or weapons moving forward," he said.
Gun control
advocates are pleased with Comcast's decision and hope other influential
media businesses will follow suit. Time Warner Cable and Cox
Communications already have restrictions on certain types of weapons ads.
"This is a
really brave move for Comcast, and I give them a standing ovation," said
Julia Chester, Midwest regional coordinator for Moms Demand Action for Gun
Sense in America. "Advertising has such a huge impact on public opinion,
and we're really at a tipping point in the gun violence conversation."
But Greg Hasek,
manager at Four Guns in Lafayette, said the ban on gun advertisements is
singling out one industry. He noted that there are widespread
advertisements for alcohol, which can lead to drunken driving deaths.
