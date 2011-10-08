TOM LoBIANCO,

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — House Speaker Brian Bosma says a national tea party group's "erroneous" campaign ads have made it harder for lawmakers to support Gov. Mike Pence's proposal to cut Indiana's personal income tax by 10 percent.

The Indianapolis Republican also said Thursday that Pence hurt his chances by springing the proposal on legislative leaders minutes before public announcing it during last year's campaign. Bosma said Pence should have asked him and others for their advice before committing himself to the cut.

Bosma and Pence have scrapped throughout the governor's first few months in office over the proposal. The tea party group Americans for Prosperity has worked as Pence's attack dogs through the battle, airing ads criticizing House Republicans for striking that cut from the budget.