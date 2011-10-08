INDIANAPOLIS
(AP) — House Speaker Brian Bosma says a national tea party group's
"erroneous" campaign ads have made it harder for lawmakers to support Gov.
Mike Pence's proposal to cut Indiana's personal income tax by 10 percent.
The
Indianapolis Republican also said Thursday that Pence hurt his chances by
springing the proposal on legislative leaders minutes before public
announcing it during last year's campaign. Bosma said Pence should have
asked him and others for their advice before committing himself to the
cut.
Bosma and
Pence have scrapped throughout the governor's first few months in office
over the proposal. The tea party group Americans for Prosperity has worked
as Pence's attack dogs through the battle, airing ads criticizing House
Republicans for striking that cut from the budget.