BMV agrees to stop enforcing insurance registry

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has agreed to stop
requiring drivers chosen at random from a state registry to prove they are
insured.
BMV spokesman Dennis Rosebrough said Monday the agency has agreed to a stay
in a lawsuit filed by a woman whose license was suspended for not having
insurance even though she didn’t own a car.
Rosebrough says state law requires the agency to check at random to ensure
that drivers suspended for lack of insurance have since obtained coverage.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana said the BMV’s actions
violated due process as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. A judge granted
a preliminary injunction against the agency in August.
Rosebrough says drivers still must prove they have insurance if they are in
an accident.