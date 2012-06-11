BMV agrees to stop enforcing insurance registry

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has agreed to stop requiring drivers chosen at random from a state registry to prove they are insured.

BMV spokesman Dennis Rosebrough said Monday the agency has agreed to a stay in a lawsuit filed by a woman whose license was suspended for not having insurance even though she didn’t own a car.

Rosebrough says state law requires the agency to check at random to ensure that drivers suspended for lack of insurance have since obtained coverage.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana said the BMV’s actions violated due process as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. A judge granted a preliminary injunction against the agency in August.

Rosebrough says drivers still must prove they have insurance if they are in an accident.