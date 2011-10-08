Blizzard warning ended for most of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The National Weather Service has lifted Indiana's blizzard warning for all but a few counties in the state's southeastern corner.

Meteorologist Dave Tucek with the weather service in Indianapolis says the blizzard warning that had been in place for most of Wednesday for a large part of the state was downgraded to a winter weather advisory during mid-afternoon because the storm has mostly pushed to the east.

The winter weather advisory will remain in place until 7 p.m.

Five counties in southeastern Indiana remain under a blizzard warning into this evening due to the lingering threat of heavy snow. Several eastern and northeastern Indiana counties remain under a winter storm warning.

The weather service says Wednesday's storm dumped up to a foot of snow on southwestern and south-central Indiana.