Blizzard warning ended for most of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS
(AP) — The National Weather Service has lifted Indiana's blizzard warning
for all but a few counties in the state's southeastern corner.
Meteorologist
Dave Tucek with the weather service in Indianapolis says the blizzard
warning that had been in place for most of Wednesday for a large part of
the state was downgraded to a winter weather advisory during mid-afternoon
because the storm has mostly pushed to the east.
The winter
weather advisory will remain in place until 7 p.m.
Five counties
in southeastern Indiana remain under a blizzard warning into this evening
due to the lingering threat of heavy snow. Several eastern and
northeastern Indiana counties remain under a winter storm warning.
The weather
service says Wednesday's storm dumped up to a foot of snow on southwestern
and south-central Indiana.