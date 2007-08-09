All boys charter school planned in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Some Fort Wayne educators are working on plans to
start an all-boys charter school in the city.
The Smith Academy for Excellence proposed by former Wayne High School
Principal Thomas Smith and his two sons has received a seven-year charter
from Grace College.
Smith tells The Journal Gazette that he’s working to line up a site for the
school and expects it will open this fall. Plans are for the school to start
with up to 200 students in grades 6 through 9 and expand until it is
kindergarten through high school.