All boys charter school planned in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Some Fort Wayne educators are working on plans to start an all-boys charter school in the city.

The Smith Academy for Excellence proposed by former Wayne High School Principal Thomas Smith and his two sons has received a seven-year charter from Grace College.

Smith tells The Journal Gazette that he’s working to line up a site for the school and expects it will open this fall. Plans are for the school to start with up to 200 students in grades 6 through 9 and expand until it is kindergarten through high school.