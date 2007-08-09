Indiana union sues over collective bargaining law

INDIANAPOLIS
(AP) — A public employees union is suing Gov. Mitch Daniels and the
state's personnel director over a state law which bars any Indiana
governor from granting collective bargaining rights to state workers.
The
Indianapolis Star reports that the American Federation of State, County
and Municipal Employees Council 62 alleges in its suit filed in Marion
Circuit Court that the law is unconstitutional.
The collective
bargaining provision was included in the new state budget adopted by the
legislature this year. The union's suit seeks to nullify that law.
Gov. Evan Bayh
issued an executive order in the 1980s granting collective bargaining to
state workers. That policy stayed in effect until Daniels' first full-day
in office in 2005, when he ended collective bargaining.