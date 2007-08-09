Indiana union sues over collective bargaining law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A public employees union is suing Gov. Mitch Daniels and the state's personnel director over a state law which bars any Indiana governor from granting collective bargaining rights to state workers.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 62 alleges in its suit filed in Marion Circuit Court that the law is unconstitutional.

The collective bargaining provision was included in the new state budget adopted by the legislature this year. The union's suit seeks to nullify that law.

Gov. Evan Bayh issued an executive order in the 1980s granting collective bargaining to state workers. That policy stayed in effect until Daniels' first full-day in office in 2005, when he ended collective bargaining.