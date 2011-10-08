US appeals court rules Indiana sex offender registry lacks due process

INDIANAPOLIS
(AP) — A federal appeals court says Indiana's Sex and Violent Offender
Registry doesn't provide enough due process when it comes to fixing
errors.
The 7th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed and remanded to federal court
in Indianapolis for further proceedings a case in which a southern Indiana
man challenged being identified as a sexually violent offender after two
child exploitation convictions in Orange County in 2006.
The registry
operated by the Indiana Department of Correction incorrectly identified
that man, David Schepers, as a sexual predator and as having committed a
crime he never committed. The registry provides a way for Indiana inmates
to correct errors, but Schepers wasn't imprisoned and didn't have that
opportunity.
The attorney
general's office, which represents DOC, says it's reviewing the ruling.
Posted
8/28/2012