US appeals court rules Indiana sex offender registry lacks due process

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court says Indiana's Sex and Violent Offender Registry doesn't provide enough due process when it comes to fixing errors.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed and remanded to federal court in Indianapolis for further proceedings a case in which a southern Indiana man challenged being identified as a sexually violent offender after two child exploitation convictions in Orange County in 2006.

The registry operated by the Indiana Department of Correction incorrectly identified that man, David Schepers, as a sexual predator and as having committed a crime he never committed. The registry provides a way for Indiana inmates to correct errors, but Schepers wasn't imprisoned and didn't have that opportunity.

The attorney general's office, which represents DOC, says it's reviewing the ruling.

Posted 8/28/2012