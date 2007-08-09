Judge orders Indiana to preserve fair stage wreckage

LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) — A judge says he will issue a temporary restraining order prohibiting the state from destroying any evidence from the deadly collapse of an Indiana State Fair stage.

LaPorte County Judge Thomas Alevizos said in an order from the bench Tuesday that his 10-day order will compel the state to follow the protocols put forth by the engineering firm hired by the state.

Attorney Kenneth Allen requested the order, saying it was necessary because the state could not be trusted to preserve the wreckage of the Aug. 13 collapse in strong winds from which seven people have died. Allen was concerned that some tests might destroy evidence.

Allen has filed lawsuits on behalf of 42-year-old Tammy Vandam of Wanatah who died in the collapse and a woman injured.

