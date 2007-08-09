Judge orders Indiana to preserve fair stage wreckage

LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) — A judge says he will issue a temporary
restraining order prohibiting the state from destroying any evidence from
the deadly collapse of an Indiana State Fair stage.
LaPorte County
Judge Thomas Alevizos said in an order from the bench Tuesday that his
10-day order will compel the state to follow the protocols put forth by
the engineering firm hired by the state.
Attorney
Kenneth Allen requested the order, saying it was necessary because the
state could not be trusted to preserve the wreckage of the Aug. 13
collapse in strong winds from which seven people have died. Allen was
concerned that some tests might destroy evidence.
Allen has
filed lawsuits on behalf of 42-year-old Tammy Vandam of Wanatah who died
in the collapse and a woman injured.
Posted 8/23/2011