Indiana backs off defense of new immigration law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The state attorney general's office
says it no longer will defend most of the disputed portions of Indiana's
new immigration law because they've been rendered invalid by the U.S.
Supreme Court's ruling striking down similar parts of an Arizona law.
The state
filed documents Tuesday in federal court in Indianapolis stating that it
would not defend portions of the Indiana law that enable police to make
warrantless arrests based on certain immigration documents.
The state says
it wants to keep the power to arrest immigrants for whom a 48-hour
detention order has been issued, but federal immigration officials say
that applies only to people who already are in custody.
The state also
asks the judge to clarify the limits of its power to regulate immigrants'
use of consular identification cards.