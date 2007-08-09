Indiana backs off defense of new immigration law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The state attorney general's office says it no longer will defend most of the disputed portions of Indiana's new immigration law because they've been rendered invalid by the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling striking down similar parts of an Arizona law.

The state filed documents Tuesday in federal court in Indianapolis stating that it would not defend portions of the Indiana law that enable police to make warrantless arrests based on certain immigration documents.

The state says it wants to keep the power to arrest immigrants for whom a 48-hour detention order has been issued, but federal immigration officials say that applies only to people who already are in custody.

The state also asks the judge to clarify the limits of its power to regulate immigrants' use of consular identification cards.