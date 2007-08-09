Indiana Guard unit could be heading back to Iraq

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana National Guard members could find themselves returning to Iraq next year four years after returning home.

Lt. Col. Mark Weaver tells the Evansville Courier & Press that the 76th Infantry Brigade has received a Notification of Sourcing that is the first step toward an official mobilization notice.

Staff Sgt. Les Newport of the Guard’s public affairs office says about 3,400 members of the brigade were deployed to Iraq in 2008. It was part of the largest deployment of National Guard troops from Indiana since World War II.

Weaver says the unit has increased its training recently in preparation for a possible deployment as part of Operation New Dawn.