Tallian reappointed to State Budget Committee

State Senator Karen Tallian, D-Portage, has been reappointed to serve as an advisor on the State Budget Committee, a bipartisan and bicameral body charged with hearing initial budget requests and making a budget recommendation to the General Assembly.

The Budget Committee’s budget recommendation will become the basis for lawmakers work in crafting a new two-year state budget in 2013.

This committee meets throughout the year and provides continuing legislative oversight of budget implementation, including major state-funded capital projects. The next meeting is scheduled for July 25.

This year, Tallian will also serve on the Public Officers Compensation Advisory Commission, Child Custody and Support Advisory Committee, Environmental Quality Service Council, Indiana Heritage Trust Committee, Pension Management Oversight Commission, Illiana Expressway Proposal Review Committee and Unemployment Insurance Oversight Committee.

The Indiana General Assembly annually convenes interim study committees and permanent commissions to conduct in-depth research and analysis of issues affecting the state. Recommendations from these committees are often the basis for future legislation. More information about committee topics, schedules and agendas is available online at www.IN.gov/legislative/interim.

Tallian represents Senate District 4 which encompasses portions of northern Porter County and Michigan, Coolspring and New Durham townships in LaPorte County.

For more information on Tallian, her legislative agenda or other State Senate business call 1-800-382-9467 or visit www.IN.gov/s4