Indiana domestic violence hotline turned over to US group

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A national toll-free hotline for domestic violence victims is now serving Indiana residents after a state group stopped operating its own service.

The Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence says telephone calls to the 800 number that it previously operated began rolling over to the National Domestic Violence Hotline on Thursday. That number is 800-332-7385.

Victims and anyone calling on their behalf can receive crisis intervention, safety planning, information and referrals to agencies in all 50 states.

Indiana Coalition Executive Director Laura Berry says the national hotline received as many calls from Indiana each year as the state service. The federally funded national line operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Indiana hotline averaged 1,500 calls per year.