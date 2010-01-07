New state laws take effect today

Today is July 1, and that means that many of the 115 new laws adopted by the
Indiana Legislature this year are now in effect.
State Senators Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, and Ed Charbonneau,
R-Valparaiso, issued statements outlining some of the new laws, as follows:
SEA 23, which Tallian co-authored, creates a small business ombudsman’s
office under the Indiana Economic Development Corporation to provide
assistance and help identify areas where regulations can be reduced for the
state’s small business owners and operators.
Under SEA 75, sales clerks are now required to ask all patrons for photo
identification to verify that the purchaser is over 21 years of age for the
carry-out purchase of alcohol. The new law also allows Indiana’s
microbreweries to sell their product for carryout on Sundays. Two other
provisions of the law that already went into effect allows alcohol sales on
election days and extends the hours for bars and restaurants to serve
alcohol on Sundays.
SEA 163 requires Indiana’s riverboat casinos and horse racing facilities to
withhold cash winnings for those who owe $2,000 or more and are at least
three months late in child support payments.
Under HEA 1234, a court can now require a defendant in a domestic violence
case to wear a GPS tracking device as a condition of bail. Also, courts can
now order an offender to complete a batterer’s intervention program after
conviction.
The Indiana Department of Education will develop policies and materials to
increase student awareness about dating violence under SEA 316. The new law,
known as “Heather’s Law,” is named in memory of an Indiana resident who was
brutally murdered by her estranged high school boyfriend in 2007.
Under SEA 224, schools may now offer instruction on the risks and
consequences of sending suggestive text messages, e-mails and other online
messages. A study committee will further explore issues involving teen
“sexting” offenders for recommendations to the lawmakers next year.
HEA 1320 requires pharmacies and other retailers selling drugs containing
ephedrine or pseudoephedrine to post a sign warning customers that the
purchase of more than 3.6 grams of the substance within one day is a
criminal offense in Indiana.
For counties that anticipate delivering delayed property tax bills, HEA
1059, sponsored by Tallian, requires that a provisional spring tax bill be
issued to taxpayers.
SEA 415 allows parole boards to consider early discharges for long-term,
non-violent offenders who have been incarcerated for 21 consecutive years
and have completed a four-year college degree or other approved community
transition program.
Under SEA 64, homeowner associations can no longer prohibit the display of
political signs 30 days before an election. Associations may still adopt and
enforce rules restricting the size, number and location of signs.
SEA 93 seeks to protect roadside workers by stiffening penalties for drivers
who fail to slow down and move over when approaching a stationary utility
vehicle on the side of the road. Also, SEA 170 increases penalties for
drivers who kill a law enforcement officer or law enforcement animal, like a
K-9 dog, while driving drunk or resisting arrest.
Under SEA 226, a study will be conducted on teen suicide and prevention
measures, including teacher training to recognize early signs of suicidal
tendencies in youth.
For a complete list of new laws, see
www.in.gov/legislative
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The latest batch of Indiana laws will take effect
Thursday, with new provisions raising the age at which teenagers can get
driver’s licenses and requiring ID checks for everyone buying alcohol.
Perhaps the most controversial new measure allows workers to keep guns
locked in their vehicles while parked on their employers’ property.
Businesses will no longer be able to prohibit workers from keeping firearms
in a locked trunk or glove compartment or out of sight in their locked car.
The law includes exemptions for schools, prisons and other facilities.
Bill supporters say gun owners have rights under the Second Amendment and
the Indiana Constitution to bring guns to work. But opponents — including
the Indiana Chamber of Commerce — say the law could lead to workplace
violence and believe businesses have a right to ban firearms in their
parking lots and buildings.
Indiana Chamber president Kevin Brinegar said many businesses prohibit
employees from bringing guns to work because businesses are charged with
providing a safe working environment. Brinegar said chamber members who
oppose the new prohibitions have discussed challenging the law in court,
arguing that their rights as business owners should trump the Second
Amendment.
“What we really have is a clash of constitutional rights,” Brinegar said.
Another new firearms law prevents the public from accessing gun permit
records. Currently, information such as the names of people with permits to
carry handguns is public record. The new law makes that data private,
although police will still have access.
“The individual rights of citizens who have licenses to carry concealed
weapons are more important than public access to that information,” Rep.
Peggy Welch, D-Bloomington, said in a statement.
Another new law allows residents to submit voter registration forms online.
The secretary of state’s office says Indiana will be the eighth state to
offer online registration, and that other states offering online
registration have seen a 60 to 70 percent shift away from paper
applications.
Online registration “helps local election administrators better serve voters
and should cut their costs, all while enhancing accessibility, accuracy and
security,” Indiana Secretary of State Todd Rokita said in a statement.
Citizens must have a valid Indiana driver’s license or state-issued ID card
to use the online form at www.indianavoters.com. Once the online form is
submitted, the registrant’s information is cross-checked with the Bureau of
Motor Vehicles and the county voter registration office will approve or
reject registrations based on the same criteria as mailed or in-person
applications.
A teen driving law requires drivers with learner’s permits to get 50 hours
of supervised driving experience — 10 of those hours at night — before
getting a driver’s license.
The law raises the minimum age for drivers, and the minimum ages are
different depending on whether a student takes driver’s education classes.
Those who do will be able to get a learner’s permit at 15 years and six
months — instead of the current 15 years — and a probationary license at 16
years and six months instead of the current 16 years and one month.
Teens who don’t take drivers ed can get a learner’s permit at age 16 and a
probationary license at 16 years and nine months.
After Thursday, Indiana residents who want to buy alcohol must show proof of
age no matter how old they are. The law requires stores to check a photo ID
for anyone purchasing alcohol. The rule applies to liquor and convenience
stores, pharmacies, and supermarkets but not to restaurants, bars and other
businesses where patrons consume alcohol onsite.
Another new law aims to get more people to pay child support they owe.
Welfare recipients could risk losing their benefits if they don’t cooperate
with prosecutors trying to collect child support, and casinos will withhold
winnings from those who are behind on child support payments.
Other new laws encourage teenagers to donate blood and allow securities
fraud victims to recover some of their losses through a new fund.