Cracks close main downtown bridge in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A main bridge in downtown South Bend has been closed after inspectors found cracks in it.

The bridge that carries Michigan Street over the St. Joseph River on the northern edge of the city’s downtown was shut down by state officials Tuesday night.

State highway department spokeswoman Angie Fegaras tells the South Bend Tribune that the bridge was closed as a precautionary measure so that a more thorough inspection could be done. She says results of that examination should be available Thursday.

The cracks were found during a routine inspection on Tuesday. The bridge is on the route for Indiana 933 through South Bend.

Posted 6/22/2011