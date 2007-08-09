Cracks close main downtown bridge in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A main bridge in downtown South Bend has been closed
after inspectors found cracks in it.
The bridge that carries Michigan Street over the St. Joseph River on the
northern edge of the city’s downtown was shut down by state officials
Tuesday night.
State highway department spokeswoman Angie Fegaras tells the South Bend
Tribune that the bridge was closed as a precautionary measure so that a more
thorough inspection could be done. She says results of that examination
should be available Thursday.
The cracks were
found during a routine inspection on Tuesday. The bridge is on the route for
Indiana 933 through South Bend.
Posted 6/22/2011