Purdue University freezes tuition for two years

WEST
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University is freezing its tuition costs for
the next two years in response to the nation's lingering weak economy.
The freeze
announced Friday means the cost of basic in-state tuition at Purdue will
remain about $10,000 until the end of the 2014-15 school year. The last
year without a tuition increase at Purdue was 1976. Tuition increases
during the past 10 years have averaged about 6 percent, according to a
Purdue news release.
"In this
period of national economic stagnation, it's time for us to hit the pause
button on tuition increases," Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in a
statement.
Under the
freeze, the current base tuition for Indiana and out-of-state students on
the West Lafayette campus will remain unchanged for two years, The Journal
& Courier reported.
Purdue will
announce a savings plan with a focus on administrative efficiency sometime
in the next few weeks.
"I have found
a broad consensus among faculty and staff to put the interests of our
students and their families first," Daniels said in a statement. "Our
students and their families deserve a high-value education that they can
afford. We will fit our spending to their budgets — not the other way
around."
The tuition
freeze applies to Purdue's campus in West Lafayette. Regional campus
tuition is determined separately based on factors such as enrollment,
programs offered and the state funding for that campus.