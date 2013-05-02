Online sales tax collection clears Indiana House

TOM DAVIES
Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Amazon.com and other online-only retailers would have to
start collecting Indiana’s 7 percent sales tax this summer under legislation
overwhelmingly approved Monday by the Indiana House that would negate an
agreement between Amazon and former Gov. Mitch Daniels.
The House voted 79-18 in favor of requiring online retailers to start sales
tax collections in July - six months earlier than planned under the deal
Daniels reached with Amazon last year.
While supporters in the House argued that the state’s current policy gives
online-only retailers an unfair advantage over traditional stores, the bill
faces uncertain prospects in the Senate, where some leaders are worried
about the consequences of breaking the deal with Amazon.
Rep. David Wolkins, R-Winona Lake, said during Monday’s House debate that
Amazon had met its obligations to the state by opening five large warehouses
and that forcing the earlier tax collection would undermine Indiana’s
reputation when it comes to business negotiations.
“If I were the CEO of a company looking at Indiana, I’d say ‘Why should I
believe you?’” Wolkins said.
The state’s current policy dates to a 2007 deal with Amazon, which agreed to
open its first warehouse in Indiana with the promise that lawmakers wouldn’t
push for online sales tax collection.
The bill would require all online-only retailers with a physical presence in
Indiana to collect sales taxes, while exempting online retailers doing less
than $10,000 in business a year in the state. Retailers with Indiana stores
are already required to collect sales taxes for online transactions.
Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, told House members he didn’t believe
Daniels ever had the authority to allow Amazon to ignore a state law
requiring sales tax collections without involving the Legislature in the
decision.
“I think that we need to send a message to all the governors going forward
... that you need to come here and ask us to change the law,” Pierce said.
Republican Gov. Mike Pence, who succeeded Daniels last month, and Lt. Gov.
Sue Ellspermann on Friday visited a new Amazon distribution center in
Jeffersonville, where the company says it will eventually have some 1,000
workers.
Ellspermann said Monday that she didn’t know of any discussions with Amazon
officials about the sales tax issue and that she didn’t know whether Pence
had an opinion about the bill approved by the House. Pence spokeswoman Kara
Brooks said the governor’s office didn’t have any immediate comment.
The Associated Press left messages seeking comment Monday from Amazon
officials and the Indiana Economic Development Corp.
Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma, who frequently doesn’t vote on bills,
was among those voting in favor of the online sales tax bill.
It isn’t clear how much money the state might receive from additional sales
tax collections.
A study completed last year by the Indiana Fiscal Policy Institute and Ball
State University researchers estimates the state loses up to $114 million a
year in uncollected sales taxes on Internet purchases, while the state
collected about $6.6 billion in sales taxes during the 2012 budget year.
Rep. Tom Dermody, R-LaPorte, said he sponsored the sales tax bill because
Amazon has had plenty of time to prepare for collecting sales taxes and has
agreements with five states to start doing so earlier than its Indiana deal.
Dermody said the July start date would help Indiana retailers better compete
during this year’s back-to-school and Christmas shopping seasons.
“This is about fairness,” he said. “This is trying to put everybody on a
level playing field.”