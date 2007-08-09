SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A union seeking to block Indiana’s new right-to-work
law is asking a federal judge to issue an emergency temporary restraining
order to keep the state from enforcing the law.
Marc Poulos, an attorney for the Foundation of Fair Contracting, said
Tuesday that U.S. District Judge Philip Simon will hold a hearing Monday in
Hammond on the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150’s motion
for a temporary restraining order.
The legislation signed into law last month by Gov. Mitch Daniels bans labor
contracts that require workers to pay union representation fees.
The union motion filed Monday asks Simon to find that the law will cause
irreparable harm and to enter a temporary restraining order preventing
enforcement of its prohibitions. It also seeks a preliminary injunction
hearing as soon as possible.