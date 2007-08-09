SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A union seeking to block Indiana’s new right-to-work law is asking a federal judge to issue an emergency temporary restraining order to keep the state from enforcing the law.

Marc Poulos, an attorney for the Foundation of Fair Contracting, said Tuesday that U.S. District Judge Philip Simon will hold a hearing Monday in Hammond on the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150’s motion for a temporary restraining order.

The legislation signed into law last month by Gov. Mitch Daniels bans labor contracts that require workers to pay union representation fees.

The union motion filed Monday asks Simon to find that the law will cause irreparable harm and to enter a temporary restraining order preventing enforcement of its prohibitions. It also seeks a preliminary injunction hearing as soon as possible.