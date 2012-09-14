18 groups oppose end to IDEM public notices

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eighteen environmental and public interest groups are
urging Indiana’s environmental agency to reconsider its plans to stop
publishing newspaper notices that alert the public about hearings on
proposed air quality policy changes.
The Indiana
Department of Environmental Management plans to stop publishing newspaper
advertisements Dec. 1 about hearings on proposed changes to state air
pollution rules and plans to bring parts of the state that exceed federal
air quality regulations into compliance with those rules.
Those
environmental, conservation, public health and consumer protection groups
sent a letter Friday to IDEM’s commissioner.
The groups say
the agency’s planned shift to notifying the public about such hearings
through its website and emails would cost ordinary Hoosiers “an important
channel” to learn about the hearings and could expand to other state
agencies.
