Most Democrats absent from Indiana House opening

INDIANAPOLIS
(AP) — Indiana House Democrats have delayed the start of the new
legislative session as most remained behind closed doors to discuss their
response to a "right-to-work" bill pushed by majority Republicans.
Republican
House Speaker Brian Bosma gaveled the chamber into order just after its
scheduled 1:30 p.m. Wednesday start time with just five of the 40 House
Democrats on the floor. That was two lawmakers short of the number needed
to continue.
Indianapolis
Rep. Vanessa Summers, when asked how long her fellow Democrats would
remain behind closed doors, replied, "Two hours, 10 hours, 12 hours, who
knows?" Bosma asked her to have House Democratic leader Patrick Bauer
contact him.
A dispute over
the "right-to-work" proposal sparked last year's five-week boycott by
House Democrats.