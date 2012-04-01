Most Democrats absent from Indiana House opening

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana House Democrats have delayed the start of the new legislative session as most remained behind closed doors to discuss their response to a "right-to-work" bill pushed by majority Republicans.

Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma gaveled the chamber into order just after its scheduled 1:30 p.m. Wednesday start time with just five of the 40 House Democrats on the floor. That was two lawmakers short of the number needed to continue.

Indianapolis Rep. Vanessa Summers, when asked how long her fellow Democrats would remain behind closed doors, replied, "Two hours, 10 hours, 12 hours, who knows?" Bosma asked her to have House Democratic leader Patrick Bauer contact him.

A dispute over the "right-to-work" proposal sparked last year's five-week boycott by House Democrats.