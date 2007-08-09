Indiana state Senate backs bill on right to resist police

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana State has approved a bill that would provide limited rights to resist police officers trying to enter their homes.

The Senate voted 45-5 Monday to back the bill that follows a public uproar after the Indiana Supreme Court ruled in May that homeowners could not use force to resist police officers even during an illegal entry.

Bill sponsor Sen. Michael Young of Indianapolis says it is narrowly crafted to define the rights of homeowners.

The bill allows officers to enter a home when they have a warrant, are chasing a criminal suspect or believe someone inside is in danger.