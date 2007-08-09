Indiana state Senate backs bill on right to resist police

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana State has approved a bill
that would provide limited rights to resist police officers trying to
enter their homes.
The Senate voted 45-5 Monday to back the bill that follows
a public uproar after the Indiana Supreme Court ruled in May that
homeowners could not use force to resist police officers even during an
illegal entry.
Bill sponsor Sen. Michael Young of Indianapolis says it is
narrowly crafted to define the rights of homeowners.
The bill allows officers to enter a home when they have a
warrant, are chasing a criminal suspect or believe someone inside is in
danger.
The proposal now moves to the House for consideration.