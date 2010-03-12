Poll: Public opposes more Indiana charter schools

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new survey finds that only about one-quarter of Indiana residents support using public money to start more charter schools, which Gov. Mitch Daniels is pushing to do during the upcoming legislative session.

Nearly half of all Hoosiers said in the poll that increasing parental involvement is their preference for improving schools. The survey for Ball State University’s Bowen Center for Public Affairs found 20 percent saying they thought increased teacher pay would best improve education.

Daniels said at a legislative conference Thursday that studies show teacher quality is the major factor behind student performance and that he favors paying more to good teachers.

The survey found that 77 percent believe job creation should be a top priority of state government, followed by government efficiency and improved schools.