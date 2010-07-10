Indiana BMV chief arrested on indecency charge

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The commissioner of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles was arrested Wednesday after police said he exposed himself to a plainclothes officer in a public restroom in downtown Indianapolis.

Andrew J. Miller, 40, of Carmel, was arrested on a charge of public indecency about 1:30 p.m. at Claypool Court, a retail and hotel center near the Circle Centre mall, authorities said.

A police report said Miller, who was inside a stall with a 4-foot door, touched his genitals in front of an officer and made eye contact with the officer. The report said Miller also asked if the officer wanted to go somewhere.

The officer and his partner, who were investigating complaints of lewd activity in the area, arrested Miller as he left the restroom, police said.

Marion County Jail spokesman Julio Fernandez said he didn’t know if Miller had an attorney. Miller was being booked into the jail Wednesday night.

BMV spokesman Dennis Rosebrough and Gov. Mitch Daniels’ spokeswoman, Jane Jankowski, said they didn’t have enough information to comment.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday night at a telephone listing for Miller in Carmel.

Miller was appointed BMV commissioner in December 2008 and has overseen changes in driver’s license requirements aimed at reducing identity theft.