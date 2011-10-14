Indiana Lottery chief resigns after expensive move

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hoosier Lottery Director Kathryn Densborn is stepping down after coming under fire for moving the lottery to a posh new headquarters in Indianapolis.

Gov. Mitch Daniels said in a statement Friday he accepted her resignation and thanked her for six years of service.

Densborn acknowledged last week that $25,000 in gym equipment and some other items included in the move to a new office may have been poor judgment.

Lottery officials acknowledged some of the purchases may have violated spending policies set by the Department of Administration. The Daniels administration is in the process of selling the posh new office equipment and leasing out the space.

Indiana Democratic Party Chairman Dan Parker called for Densborn's resignation last week.