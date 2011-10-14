Indiana Lottery chief resigns after expensive move

INDIANAPOLIS
(AP) — Hoosier Lottery Director Kathryn Densborn is stepping down after
coming under fire for moving the lottery to a posh new headquarters in
Indianapolis.
Gov. Mitch
Daniels said in a statement Friday he accepted her resignation and thanked
her for six years of service.
Densborn
acknowledged last week that $25,000 in gym equipment and some other items
included in the move to a new office may have been poor judgment.
Lottery
officials acknowledged some of the purchases may have violated spending
policies set by the Department of Administration. The Daniels
administration is in the process of selling the posh new office equipment
and leasing out the space.
Indiana
Democratic Party Chairman Dan Parker called for Densborn's resignation
last week.
