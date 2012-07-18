Superintendent Dillon to hold open house Saturday at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore

Did you know that Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore has two fire stations?

Or that the park grows thousands of native plants used to restore the natural landscape?

Get a great glimpse of the National Lakeshore at an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 21.

Visitors can tour a park fire station and see demonstrations of fire equipment. They can also tour the park’s new greenhouse dedicated to propagating native plants for park restoration projects. Various other park administration and maintenance facilities will be open too.

In addition, the Dunes National Park Association (DNPA) will be on hand to provide information about how the organization supports the National Lakeshore and will provide light refreshments.

The park headquarters was once a Nike missile base, so those interested in the history of the site are also invited to stop by.

Superintendent Constantine Dillon will be hosting his third of four public forums during the same time in the Park Headquarters Meeting Room. “Many people wonder what it takes to manage this national park or what is in all these headquarters buildings,” Dillon said. “We want people to see what the park does and ask questions about how the National Park Service operates.”

The headquarters is located at 1100 N. Mineral Springs Road in Porter. No reservations are required to attend either the free open house or the public forum. For more information or directions contact the National Lakeshore’s information desk at (219) 395-1882.