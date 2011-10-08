Storm could dump 9 inches of snow on Indy area

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The calendar reads spring, but the crocuses might just croak.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is calling for five to nine inches of snow over much of central Indiana starting Sunday. The snow is expected to enter the state around 4 a.m. and arrive in the Indianapolis area by 8 a.m.

Areas south of Bloomington could see a mix of snow and rain and lower accumulations.

Even though it won't feel like spring, emergency management officials are preparing for more seasonal weather hazards. Gov. Mike Pence has proclaimed next week Severe Weather Preparedness Week, and a statewide test of emergency communication systems is planned Wednesday.

Weather service meteorologist Mike Ryan says the latest significant snowfall on record in Indianapolis was 5 inches on April 9, 1897.