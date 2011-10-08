Storm could dump 9 inches of snow on Indy area

INDIANAPOLIS
(AP) — The calendar reads spring, but the crocuses might just croak.
The National
Weather Service in Indianapolis is calling for five to nine inches of snow
over much of central Indiana starting Sunday. The snow is expected to
enter the state around 4 a.m. and arrive in the Indianapolis area by 8
a.m.
Areas south of
Bloomington could see a mix of snow and rain and lower accumulations.
Even though it
won't feel like spring, emergency management officials are preparing for
more seasonal weather hazards. Gov. Mike Pence has proclaimed next week
Severe Weather Preparedness Week, and a statewide test of emergency
communication systems is planned Wednesday.
Weather
service meteorologist Mike Ryan says the latest significant snowfall on
record in Indianapolis was 5 inches on April 9, 1897.