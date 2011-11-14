State asks hunters help in survey of deer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s wildlife agency is asking hunters to help out
with a survey of the state’s forests by tracking how many critters they see
during their fall hunting trips.
The state Department of Natural Resources has set up an online survey
hunters can use to record their observations of the abundance and
distribution of deer and other animal species.
DNR division of forestry chief John Seifert says hunters “are uniquely
skilled observers” whose feedback can help the agency better manage the
resources of the state’s forests.
Hunters can fill out an online survey after each hunting trip to a state
forest this year by going to:
http://www.in.gov/dnr/forestry/7245.htm
The anonymous survey takes a few minutes to complete and is open to all
hunters who hunt in state-owned forests.