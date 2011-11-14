State asks hunters help in survey of deer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s wildlife agency is asking hunters to help out with a survey of the state’s forests by tracking how many critters they see during their fall hunting trips.

The state Department of Natural Resources has set up an online survey hunters can use to record their observations of the abundance and distribution of deer and other animal species.

DNR division of forestry chief John Seifert says hunters “are uniquely skilled observers” whose feedback can help the agency better manage the resources of the state’s forests.

Hunters can fill out an online survey after each hunting trip to a state forest this year by going to: http://www.in.gov/dnr/forestry/7245.htm

The anonymous survey takes a few minutes to complete and is open to all hunters who hunt in state-owned forests.