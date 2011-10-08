South Bend ties record for time with no snow

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The city of South Bend has tied a record for the longest time between measurable snowfalls.

The National Weather Service reports the last day the northern Indiana city got measurable snowfall was March 5th. That means if South Bend doesn’t get any measurable snow on Monday, it would be 273 days with no snow. The record is 272 days set from March 11, 1948, to Dec. 9.

The weather service isn’t predicting snow for the next few days. The latest South Bend has ever received measurable snow is on Dec. 17, 1998.