Six prescribed burns planned for Dunes Lakeshore this year

The National Park Service plans to conduct six prescribed burns this fall at
Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore to remove accumulated dead plant material
The burns will help reduce the threat of uncontrolled wildland fires in and
near the national lakeshore. These burns also promote the healthy growth of
native plants that support the variety and abundance of birds and animals
found in these natural areas.
Two of the burns will be in Beverly Shores. The Derby Ditch prescribed burn
will comprise 202 acres. If weather conditions are favorable, a 25 acre
parcel of the Dunewood Campground will also be burned.
The other burns are planned for National Lakeshore units in Gary and at the
Hobart Prarie Grove. For more information and maps of these specific burns
see .nps.gov/indu/parkmgmt/firemanagement.htm. The prescribed fire program
at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore is conducted by highly trained and
experienced National Park Service fire personnel. Smoke dispersal is a
primary concern and park staff will do everything possible to limit smoke in
the area by monitoring wind and atmospheric conditions prior to ignitions.
However, smoke drifting in and around park lands and roadways is possible.
Before burning,
a designated set of conditions must exist including ideal air temperature,
wind speed and direction, and relative humidity. Weather conditions will be
monitored throughout the duration of the burn to ensure the fire is
completed safely.
Posted
10/25/2011