Six prescribed burns planned for Dunes Lakeshore this year

The National Park Service plans to conduct six prescribed burns this fall at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore to remove accumulated dead plant material

The burns will help reduce the threat of uncontrolled wildland fires in and near the national lakeshore. These burns also promote the healthy growth of native plants that support the variety and abundance of birds and animals found in these natural areas.

Two of the burns will be in Beverly Shores. The Derby Ditch prescribed burn will comprise 202 acres. If weather conditions are favorable, a 25 acre parcel of the Dunewood Campground will also be burned.

The other burns are planned for National Lakeshore units in Gary and at the Hobart Prarie Grove. For more information and maps of these specific burns see .nps.gov/indu/parkmgmt/firemanagement.htm. The prescribed fire program at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore is conducted by highly trained and experienced National Park Service fire personnel. Smoke dispersal is a primary concern and park staff will do everything possible to limit smoke in the area by monitoring wind and atmospheric conditions prior to ignitions. However, smoke drifting in and around park lands and roadways is possible.

Before burning, a designated set of conditions must exist including ideal air temperature, wind speed and direction, and relative humidity. Weather conditions will be monitored throughout the duration of the burn to ensure the fire is completed safely.

Posted 10/25/2011