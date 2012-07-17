Shirley Heinze to honor native plant gardeners

The deadline is August 1, 2012 for applications for the Friends of Shirley Heinze Bringing Nature Home Awards. The program honors home gardeners and institutions who use native flowers, trees, shrubs, and ferns in their gardens and yards.

The name of the award was adopted from the book of that title by Douglas Tallamy.

Tallamy's research shows that individual gardeners can entice native fauna "back home" by replacing turf and non-native plantings with native plants.

The Heinze Trust has protected over 1,200 acres of precious natural area in the northwest Indiana region, but bringing nature back to developed areas will take native landscapes created by local citizens and groups.

Last year brought many entries from Porter, LaPorte, and Lake Counties. Six individual home gardens were selected for recognition, and six institutional landscapers received awards.

To enter the Bringing Nature Home garden recognition contest, go to www.heinzetrust.org, for information and an application blank or call Peg Mohar at 926-5378.