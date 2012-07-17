Shirley Heinze to honor native plant gardeners

The deadline is August 1, 2012 for applications for the Friends of Shirley
Heinze Bringing Nature Home Awards. The program honors home gardeners and
institutions who use native flowers, trees, shrubs, and ferns in their
gardens and yards.
The name of the award was adopted from the book of that title by Douglas
Tallamy.
Tallamy's research shows that individual gardeners can entice native fauna
"back home" by replacing turf and non-native plantings with native plants.
The Heinze Trust has protected over 1,200 acres of precious natural area in
the northwest Indiana region, but bringing nature back to developed areas
will take native landscapes created by local citizens and groups.
Last year brought many entries from Porter, LaPorte, and Lake Counties. Six
individual home gardens were selected for recognition, and six institutional
landscapers received awards.
To enter the Bringing Nature Home garden recognition contest, go to
www.heinzetrust.org, for information and an application blank or call Peg
Mohar at 926-5378.