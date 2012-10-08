Rip current warning for Lake Michigan today

CHICAGO (AP) — Waves on Lake Michigan could grow to 7 feet as the National Weather Service issued a rip current hazard message for the shores along Illinois and Indiana.

National Weather Service forecasters say an increased rip current risk is in effect through Saturday evening. Waves at Illinois Beach State Park could reach 7 feet by Saturday afternoon.

The weather service also warned of rip currents on the shores along the city of Chicago and Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, where waves could reach 5 feet high. Wind speeds were forecast at up to 25 mph.

Forecasters say only experienced swimmers should enter the lake waters. The weather service says rip currents are powerful channels of water that flow quickly away from shore.

Online: http://www.ripcurrents.noaa.gov/index.shtml

