The National Park Service (NPS) has found that a reduction in the tree cover
at Cowles Bog at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore would have no significant
environmental impact.
On Monday, NPS announced that an environmental assessment of the
“Restoration of Cowles Bog Wetland Complex’s Lake Plan Wet-Mesic Prairie for
Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore” has determined that the preferred
alternative—Alternative 2, to be exact—would have “No Significant Impact.”
According to NPS, “The purpose of the proposed action is to restore
approximately 25 acres of (the Cowles Bog Wetland Complex) to its former
lake plain wet-mesic prairie conditions and provide waterfowl habitat in an
adjacent open water body. A lake plain wet-mesic prairie is a species-rich,
lowland prairie community that occurs on moist, level, seasonally inundated
glacial lake plains of the Great Lakes. Seasonal flooding, cyclic changes in
Great Lakes water levels, and fire historically maintained the species
composition and community structure of lake plain wet-mesic prairies.”
The preferred alternative, Alternative 2, provides for a reduction in the
tree cover and removal of understory vegetation, NPS has said, while the
trees to remain would be chosen specifically based upon species and
location. A number of trees would be maintained adjacent to Mineral Springs
Road, including the “witness” trees from the 1830s land survey.
Alternative 2 is the preferred alternative, NPS has said, because it would
be consistent with the project goals and would reduce the tree canopy to
allow for the development of desired native prairie species, would be
consistent with historical conditions, and would provide a visual buffer
along Mineral Springs Road.
Concern: Tree
Removal
NPS received a total of 74 responses, in its call for input from the public
as part of its environmental assessment. NPS classified 39 of those comments
as ones which “expressed concerns”; and 35 of them as being “supportive of
the project.”
Tree removal was the first concern cited in comments, specifically, that NPS
“should address the global concerns of removing over 3,000 trees.”
Representative quotes include the following:
•“Trees provide great environmental benefits such as removing carbon dioxide
from the air and slowing climate change.”
•The “plan to cut down over 3,000 trees is a violation of the duty to
preserve our environment, and is out of step with current vital
environmental objectives.”
•“We should be saving trees, not eliminating them, in our efforts to combat
global warming and help sustain our environment.”
•“Usually the NPS is very aggressive in resisting cutting down, chipping up,
and discarding trees, especially on this scale.”
In its response to these concerns, NPS noted that the proposed removal of
trees represents restoration of only 3.5 to 4 percent of “critical grassland
habitat that was present along the southern portion of the Great Marsh prior
to European settlement.”
“Ecosystem services provided by trees are best realized in nature when trees
are a component of a forest, an ecosystem comprised of multiple canopies
with associated organisms,” NPS said. “These characteristics are absent at
the project site.”
“Many organisms have evolved in environments lacking trees or with a
scattering of trees,” NPS added. “These organisms cannot exist in an
environment of dense trees such as exists in the project area. It is
consistent with National Park Service policy for the National Lakeshore to
protect, restore, and enhance ecosystem diversity and ecosystem processes
within its boundaries.”
Concern:
Flooding
Some also expressed concern that the restoration would lead to flooding:
•“I am concerned that you will end up draining that open body of water
whether you intend to or not, and the result will be a flooded Mineral
Springs Road.”
•“Mineral Springs Road will likely incur more frequent and severe flooding,
as will the Dune Acres town park and the Calumet Bike Trail.”
•“I do feel the water table will rise significantly when trees are removed
and it would change the bog’s environment. If significant flooding occurred
and the integrity of the road was compromised, would the federal government
pay for the needed road remediation?”
“Restoring wetland hydrology will be accomplished through removal of the
ditch system, construction of a groundwater replenishment unit, and storage
of water in the soil,” NPS said in response. “The normal water level in the
open water body will not be lowered. Therefore, the amount of water
available to the project site will be the same as currently experienced
under various rain events. Following rain events, water will be detained
within the project site and will then move slowly north through groundwater
flow and limited surface flow.”
With respect to Mineral Springs Road and Dune Acres, NPS said this:
“(R)estoration of wetland hydrology and establishment of the wetland plant
assemblage . . . will reduce the amount of water flowing from the project
site to the road culvert. Given that the road culvert has sufficient
capacity to convey the current water flow under the road, reducing the
amount of water reaching the culvert will not cause flooding of Mineral
Springs Road” and “will not cause flooding in Dune Acres. Drainage of water
from Dune Acres is not connected to drainage of water from the project
site.”
Concern:
Quality of Life
Some expressed concern as well about the impact of the project on quality of
life in Dune Acres:
•“The trees provide a buffer from noise and air pollution for the entire
Town of Dune Acres.”
•“Since Cowles saw the bog, an enormous mill has been constructed and truck
traffic has increased. Removal of the dense growth will result in sound
pollution of the environment.”
•“We in Dune Acres, if all 3,481 trees are senselessly destroyed, will have
the noise of road traffic along US. Route 12 and the South Shore Railroad
greatly amplified as the 3,481 trees serve as a natural sound barrier.”
NPS responded in this way: “All existing and potential homes in Dune Acres
are located outside of the zone of concern defined by The Noise Assessment
Guideline of the Noise Control Act of 1972. Following wetland restoration at
the project site, the only zone that will not exhibit sound absorption
capability will be the approximate 150 feet of hardscape associated with the
South Shore Railroad. There will remain an extensive zone of natural sound
barriers comprised of various vegetation types which will include the
restored project site comprised of softened ground, herbaceous vegetation,
and scattered trees.”
NPS said on
Monday that project work described in the environmental assessment “will
begin immediately.”
All public
comments and NPS’ responses can be found at
http://parkplanning.nps.gov/indu
Posted 12/4/2012