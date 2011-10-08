Ozone Action Day declared for Wednesday

An Air Quality Action Day has been forecast for northwest Indiana for Wednesday, August 29, 2012 for ozone.

This includes the counties of Lake, Porter, and LaPorte and the cities of Gary, Hammond, Whiting, and Michigan City.

Ozone levels are expected to be in the orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.

Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

For more information visit the IDEM Smog Watch web site at http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

or the EPA AIRNow web site at http://www.airnow.gov/

and click on Indiana.