The neverending story of saving the Indiana Dunes forum topic June 24

The public is invited to attend a presentation on June 24 about the complex
and sometimes dramatic history of the movement to save the Indiana Dunes and
to learn about why the dunes are never really saved.
Susan MiHalo, Save the Dunes Board Secretary and a past president, will lead
the presentation, “Why History Reveals the Dunes are Never Saved.” The
presentation will be held at the Ogden Dunes Community Church, 116 Hillcrest
Road. Doors open at 4 p.m. with the presentation at 4:30 p.m.
“History shows that saving the dunes will be a never-ending saga as
different types of competing interests vie for the dunes‚ unique and
beautiful natural resources, vistas and wildlife,” MiHalo said. “This
presentation will hopefully inspire people to continue saving the dunes for
future generations.”
This free program is being co-sponsored by the Historical Society of Ogden
Dunes and Save the Dunes. Refreshments will be served, including a birthday
cake celebrating the 60th anniversary of Save the Dunes‚ founding by
resident Dorothy Buell and 20 other women on June 21, 1952 in Ogden Dunes.