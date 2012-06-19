The neverending story of saving the Indiana Dunes forum topic June 24

The public is invited to attend a presentation on June 24 about the complex and sometimes dramatic history of the movement to save the Indiana Dunes and to learn about why the dunes are never really saved.

Susan MiHalo, Save the Dunes Board Secretary and a past president, will lead the presentation, “Why History Reveals the Dunes are Never Saved.” The presentation will be held at the Ogden Dunes Community Church, 116 Hillcrest Road. Doors open at 4 p.m. with the presentation at 4:30 p.m.

“History shows that saving the dunes will be a never-ending saga as different types of competing interests vie for the dunes‚ unique and beautiful natural resources, vistas and wildlife,” MiHalo said. “This presentation will hopefully inspire people to continue saving the dunes for future generations.”

This free program is being co-sponsored by the Historical Society of Ogden Dunes and Save the Dunes. Refreshments will be served, including a birthday cake celebrating the 60th anniversary of Save the Dunes‚ founding by resident Dorothy Buell and 20 other women on June 21, 1952 in Ogden Dunes.