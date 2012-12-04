National Park Service to restore Cowles Bog to former state; trees will be cut

A century ago, visitors to what is now the Dune Acres area on what is today U.S. Highway 12 would have seen something very different from the scene today.

In place of the current stand of trees, passersby would have looked out upon a much more open wetland area. The Cowles Bog Wetland Complex, as this area is known, contained the globally threatened lake plain wet-mesic prairie ecosystem and was home to an uncommon set of plants and animals. Over the last 100 years, however, the bog has been ditched, drained, farmed, polluted, and overtaken by trees, eliminating this unique landscape.

The National Park Service (NPS) has recently announced plans to restore this special corner of Northwest Indiana to its historical state. “The plans are a bold step to enhance the site for the use of students, scientists, and park visitors, and to improve regional quality of life,” NPS said in a statement released this week.

Cowles Bog was named for Henry Cowles, a botanist from the University of Chicago known as the “father of plant ecology,” because the Indiana Dunes area served as a “natural laboratory” for the scientist’s pioneering work. Such is the recognized importance of Cowles Bog that it was declared a National Natural Landmark even before the designation of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore in 1966, and national legislation from 1976 (P.L. 94-549) goes so far as to identify the Bog by name as a key area for preservation and restoration. “This landmark deserves to be returned to the state that established it as a point of national interest,” NPS said.

“The proposed restoration will have a number of positive impacts for the region,” NPS said. “The restored wetland will filter pollutants from water draining to Lake Michigan, promoting cleaner beaches in Northwest Indiana. From an ecological perspective, the restored ecosystem will provide habitat for a broad range of plants and animals, and our region’s avid bird watchers will benefit from the increase in bird diversity. Perhaps most importantly, visitors, students, and scientists will gain a greater appreciation for and understanding of the region’s unique natural heritage. While some trees will be removed as part of the project, these are generally small in size, and most are invasive species that would routinely be removed during ecological restoration work in our region. The trees have grown due to decades of human impacts on the marsh, and their removal is critical to the overall restoration.”

“The restoration plans are underpinned by two years of on-the-ground study examining soil, hydrology, vegetation, and archeological features,” NPS added. “From the evidence compiled, it is clear that the proposed restoration will be an appropriate and carefully planned undertaking.”

“Save the Dunes commends the staff at the National Park Service whose intensive research led to this well-crafted approach to restoring Cowles Bog,” Save the Dunes Executive Director Nicole Barker said. Other organizations supporting the restoration include Dunes Learning Center, Izaak Walton League (Porter County Chapter), National Parks Conservation Association, The Nature Conservancy, and Shirley Heinze Land Trust.