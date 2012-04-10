Nate Pavlovic to share knowledge of Enbridge Tar Sands oil pipeline

The League of Women Voters of LaPorte County’s “Lunch with the League”
continues its programs bringing invigorating discussion about important
local issues to Michigan City, Ind., on Tuesday, October 9, at Noon at
Emma’s Eats, 113 York St., Michigan City.
Nathan Pavlovic will share his wealth of knowledge on the Enbridge Tar Sands
Oil Pipeline to be installed across Northern Indiana in the next several
months.
Pavlovic, a Chesterton native, attended Grinnell College in Iowa, where he
led several environmental initiatives including founding a sustainable
living house and advocating the reduction of campus carbon emissions.
After graduating in 2010 with a degree in Biology and Global Development
Studies, Pavlovic spent 18 months working in Namibia and South Africa in
ecological research and environmental education. There, he used the GIS
mapping skills he learned at Grinnell to study local plants and train young
Namibian scientists.
Back home, Nathan has been involved in local and national sustainability
summits, and was present at the UN climate negotiations (UNFCCC) in
Copenhagen in 2009 and Durban in 2011.
Beyond his passion for the environment, Pavlovic enjoys camping, cooking,
and tinkering with computers. Having worked for the Shirley Heinze Land
Trust as a Stewardship Assistant in 2006, Pavlovic is excited to be working
for Save the Dunes Conservation Fund on mapping, research and advocacy
projects. Thanks to a grant from the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley
Foundation, Pavlovic's focal project will be mapping the remaining
unacquired lands within the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore boundary and
making recommendations for protecting the park outside its boundaries.
The cost of lunch is $10 which can be paid at the door. For more
information, call Betty Lou Nault at (219) 874-8303.