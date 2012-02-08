More Indiana counties added to drought disaster lists

Two additional Indiana counties have been declared primary natural disaster
areas by the U.S. Department of Agriculture/Farm Service Agency:
• Warren County
• Jackson County
One additional county has been declared contiguous (bordering county):
• Scott County
The announcement comes as the state awaits response to a recent letter
requesting that the USDA declare all 92 counties in Indiana as natural
disaster areas. Such a move would make all Indiana farmers eligible to apply
for assistance, due to losses caused by extreme drought.
“As the drought continues, the need for assistance becomes even more
apparent,” said Lt. Governor Becky Skillman. “We are all working on behalf
of Indiana’s farmers and doing everything we can to help get them through
this difficult situation.”
Currently a total of 81 counties are eligible for federal programs. In
Indiana 66 been declared primary natural disaster areas, while 15 contiguous
counties are also eligible for aid. This means farmers in each of these
counties can apply for low-interest emergency loans through the department’s
Farm Service Agency.
The announcement by the USDA also includes improved flexibility in the
Conservation Reserve Program, making more livestock producers and landowners
eligible for emergency haying and grazing. Many crop insurance companies are
also agreeing to provide a short grace period for farmers on 2012 premiums.
Visit www.in.gov/drought for more information.