More Asian carp testing begins in Illinois branch of Little Calumet

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois and federal officials have dumped fish poison into a Chicago-area waterway to determine if the invasive Asian carp has come any closer to the Great Lakes.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources spokesman Chris McCloud said application started Thursday of the fish poison rotenone along a 2 1/2-mile stretch of the Little Calumet River on Chicago’s South Side.

McCloud said the effort requires the closure of the O’Brien Lock and Dam for the duration of the operation, or about five or six days.

Some have argued closing the locks could prove too costly to industries that rely on area shipping. A similar mass fish poisoning was conducted in the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal in December. One Asian carp was found.

