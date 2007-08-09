More Asian carp testing begins in Illinois branch of Little Calumet

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois and federal officials have dumped fish poison into a
Chicago-area waterway to determine if the invasive Asian carp has come any
closer to the Great Lakes.
Illinois Department of Natural Resources spokesman Chris McCloud said
application started Thursday of the fish poison rotenone along a 2 1/2-mile
stretch of the Little Calumet River on Chicago’s South Side.
McCloud said the effort requires the closure of the O’Brien Lock and Dam for
the duration of the operation, or about five or six days.
Some have argued closing the locks could prove too costly to industries that
rely on area shipping. A similar mass fish poisoning was conducted in the
Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal in December. One Asian carp was found.
Online: http://www.asiancarp.org