Lakes Huron and Michigan set record low in December

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The federal government says preliminary figures show that Lakes Michigan and Huron reached record low water levels in December.

Keith Kompoltowicz of the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers tells The Detroit News that the measurements are expected to be made official later in the week.

All of the Great Lakes have had lower water levels in the past year because of light snowfall in the winter and light rainfall in the spring.

The previous all-time low mean level was set in 1964 at 576.2 feet above sea level. The preliminary mean for December 2012 is 576.15 feet.