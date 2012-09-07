Lake Michigan water temp reaches 80 degrees

CHICAGO (AP) — Here’s an odd fact about the spate of hot weather in Illinois: The water temperature of Lake Michigan has reached 80 degrees.

The National Weather Service says that’s “unprecedented” for this early in the summer season.

Meteorologists say monthly air temperatures have been above normal for nine consecutive months in Chicago.

That translates to warm water temperatures across the lake. The heat wave drove up the temperature further in the lake.

The water temperature rose 10 degrees between Sunday and Friday.

The 80-degree water was recorded Friday at the south buoy on Lake Michigan, which is 43 nautical miles east-southeast of Milwaukee. The water depth at the south buoy is 528 feet, and the temperature is measured about two feet below the water surface.