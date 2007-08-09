Jeanette Neagu is new Save the Dunes president

At the Save the Dunes annual meeting on October 17, Jeanette Neagu, Michigan City received the gavel from outgoing President, Deborah Chubb.

Neagu, has been involved with Save the Dunes since she was an adolescent. She collected signatures on petitions to establish the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and testified before a Congressional Committee seeking legislative support for the Park.

In recent years Neagu has served as President of the LaPorte County League of Women Voters as well as Co-President of the Lake Michigan League of Women Voters. She has been a Board member of Save the Dunes, League of Women Voters of Indiana and the Hoosier Environmental Council as well as the Coordinator of the Chellberg Farm Task Force to return the animals to Chellberg Farm.

"I will be going into the communities of Northwest Indiana, talking to residents about their environmental concerns and exploring ways they can work with Save the Dunes to accomplish are shared mission to preserve, protect and restore the Indiana Dunes and all natural resources in Northwest Indiana's Lake Michigan Watershed," Neagu said.

New board members approved by the membership included Erin P. Argyilan, Ph.D., Zada Crawford, Jim Ton, Teresa Massa and Deborah Chubb. Chubb provided an annual report highlighting the accomplishments of Save the Dunes over the past year, which included land acquisition and restoration projects, education programs, watershed management projects and vigilant advocacy and oversight of Industry as well as permitting agencies, all in Northwest Indiana.

Jennifer Nebe, water program director, shared details about her Salt Creek Watershed management plan and implementation. Chubb noted the success of the merger of Save the Dunes Council and Save the Dunes Conservation Fund, the improvements to Barker House and the expansion of community organizing efforts. She commended the staff for their high-quality work in the many grant-funded projects undertaken by Save the Dunes.

For further information about Save the Dunes call 219-879-0431 or visit the Save the Dunes website at www.savedunes.org