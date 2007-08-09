Jeanette Neagu is new Save the Dunes president

At the Save the Dunes annual meeting on October 17, Jeanette Neagu, Michigan
City received the gavel from outgoing President, Deborah Chubb.
Neagu, has been involved with Save the Dunes since she was an adolescent.
She collected signatures on petitions to establish the Indiana Dunes
National Lakeshore and testified before a Congressional Committee seeking
legislative support for the Park.
In recent years Neagu has served as President of the LaPorte County League
of Women Voters as well as Co-President of the Lake Michigan League of Women
Voters. She has been a Board member of Save the Dunes, League of Women
Voters of Indiana and the Hoosier Environmental Council as well as the
Coordinator of the Chellberg Farm Task Force to return the animals to
Chellberg Farm.
"I will be going into the communities of Northwest Indiana, talking to
residents about their environmental concerns and exploring ways they can
work with Save the Dunes to accomplish are shared mission to preserve,
protect and restore the Indiana Dunes and all natural resources in Northwest
Indiana's Lake Michigan Watershed," Neagu said.
New board members approved by the membership included Erin P. Argyilan,
Ph.D., Zada Crawford, Jim Ton, Teresa Massa and Deborah Chubb. Chubb
provided an annual report highlighting the accomplishments of Save the Dunes
over the past year, which included land acquisition and restoration
projects, education programs, watershed management projects and vigilant
advocacy and oversight of Industry as well as permitting agencies, all in
Northwest Indiana.
Jennifer Nebe, water program director, shared details about her Salt Creek
Watershed management plan and implementation. Chubb noted the success of the
merger of Save the Dunes Council and Save the Dunes Conservation Fund, the
improvements to Barker House and the expansion of community organizing
efforts. She commended the staff for their high-quality work in the many
grant-funded projects undertaken by Save the Dunes.
For further information about Save the Dunes call 219-879-0431 or visit the
Save the Dunes website at
www.savedunes.org