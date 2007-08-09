Indy sets new record for 90 degree days in month

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — July’s sweltering conditions have lifted Indianapolis to a record 26 days in a single month with highs reaching at least 90 degrees.

The National Weather Service says the state’s capital reached 91 on Sunday, making it the 26th day this month where the temperature reached or exceeded 90 degrees. The previous record was 25 days in July 1901.

The weather service says this month is poised to end as the warmest month on record in Indianapolis in terms of the average temperature. As of Saturday the city’s average monthly temperature was 84.4 degrees. The record of 82.8 degrees was set in July 1936.

Indianapolis has seen seven days this month with highs of at least 100 degrees, second only to the nine days of triple-digit highs recorded in July 1936.