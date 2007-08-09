Indiana sweet corn could be scarce later in year

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Hot weather is creating plenty of Indiana sweet corn from irrigated farms, but a Purdue University expert says the drought might shrink the supply over the long term.

Purdue Extension horticulture specialist Liz Maynard says high temperatures cause sweet corn to mature faster. Plantings that would normally take about another week to mature are ready now.

But Maynard says farmers without irrigation are likely to have serious losses in yields, and even irrigation might not provide enough water for a crop.